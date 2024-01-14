Fan Proposes Novel ‘Spore Bomb’ Weapon for Ellie in The Last of Us Part 3

A Reddit user, known as The-golden-guy, has proposed a new weapon concept for the protagonist Ellie in the possible upcoming sequel, The Last of Us Part 3. The weapon, dubbed as a ‘spore bomb,’ would utilize the infection-causing cordyceps spores as traps for adversaries. Owing to Ellie’s immunity to the cordyceps virus, the spores would not affect her, providing a tactical edge against foes.

A Stealth Aid, Not an Infector

The spore bomb concept was conceived as a tool to enhance Ellie’s stealth capabilities by stunning and frightening enemies, making them vulnerable. Initial skepticism arose, with concerns that the weapon could increase the number of infected enemies. However, The-golden-guy clarified that the spore bomb’s purpose is to aid stealth, not to create more infected foes.

The Last of Us: A Journey in Post-Apocalyptic United States

The Last of Us franchise, acclaimed for its engrossing storytelling and combat system, has seen continued success. The Last of Us Part 2 expanded the combat mechanics, offering a range of weapons and abilities suited to varied playstyles. While information about The Last of Us Part 3 is still scant, Neil Druckmann, the series co-creator, hinted at having ideas for the story’s continuation.

What’s Next for the Franchise?

In addition to the upcoming game installment, fans can anticipate a remastered version of The Last of Us 2 and an ongoing HBO series adaptation. The original game, launched in 2013, presents the characters Joel and Ellie navigating a treacherous journey across a post-apocalyptic United States teeming with mutated creatures and numerous other hazards.