FAN EXPO Vancouver: Gina Carano’s Invitation Sparks Controversy

The Vancouver-based FAN EXPO, a celebration of pop culture and fandom, has found itself amidst a maelstrom of controversy. The cause? An invitation extended to Gina Carano, the actress known for her roles in ‘The Mandalorian’ and ‘Deadpool’, but increasingly recognized for her politically charged statements that have stoked the flames of public outcry. The fan convention, scheduled for February 17 to 19, 2024, is now under scrutiny, with its ethos of inclusivity and diversity seemingly at odds with the divisive figure they’ve opted to include in their lineup.

A Controversial Figure

Gina Carano’s career has been overshadowed by her strong political views, which include contentious statements on the 2020 U.S. election, vaccines, and the Holocaust. The backlash reached a boiling point in February 2021 when Disney ended their association with her following a social media post where she compared being conservative in America to being Jewish during Nazi Germany. Both Lucasfilm and her talent agency, UTA, have since distanced themselves from her. Yet, despite these controversies, FAN EXPO Vancouver has chosen to welcome her.

The Community Reacts

The decision has provoked reactions from various corners of the Vancouver cosplay community. Lana Redlich, a local cosplayer and voice actor, expressed disappointment with Carano’s inclusion, arguing that it feels counter to the values of inclusivity and diversity the convention should uphold. Others have gone a step further, choosing to boycott the event entirely. Amy Dala, an artist and cosplayer, has refunded her ticket due to safety concerns and the perceived endorsement of Carano’s views by the event organizers.

Organizers’ Stand

In response to the growing backlash, the FAN EXPO organizers have sought to reassure attendees. They’ve issued a statement asserting that the event remains a safe space for all fans, underpinned by a stringent code of conduct to which all participants, including Carano, will be held. Nevertheless, the controversy continues, underscoring the delicate balance between celebrity appearances and community values within fan conventions.

As the FAN EXPO Vancouver approaches, this escalating controversy is sure to keep it in the public eye. Whether this will impact the event’s attendance or overall atmosphere remains to be seen.