Fan Campaign Advocates for Renewal of Netflix's 'Shadow and Bone'

The power of fandom once again asserts its might, this time in the realm of Netflix's fantasy universe. Fans of the cancelled series Shadow and Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo's acclaimed Grishaverse novels, have launched a full-fledged billboard campaign, urging Netflix to revive the show and its previously scrapped spinoff, Six of Crows.

Strategic Billboards and an Impressive Petition

The billboards, strategically placed outside Netflix's offices in Los Angeles and London, serve as conspicuous reminders of the series' popularity and the demand for its return. But it's not just about billboards. The fan campaign also features an online petition with over 180,000 signatures, further attesting to the show's broad and devoted fan base.

Support from the Show's Artisans

The campaign has not gone unnoticed by the show's artisans. Cast members, including Ben Barnes and author Leigh Bardugo, have expressed their amazement and gratitude for the fans' efforts. This outpouring of support from the creators and performers adds a layer of credibility to the campaign, highlighting the series' impact on both sides of the screen.

Justification for Renewal: Viewership and Critical Acclaim

But the campaign isn't purely emotive; it presents a compelling case for the show's renewal. The series held its own in the competitive streaming arena, ranking 26th among Netflix's most-watched titles in the first half of 2023. The show also garnered critical acclaim, earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Visual Effects, again showcasing the series' strength.

Behind the Cancellation: The Hollywood Strikes

The cancellation of Shadow and Bone, however, wasn't a decision based solely on viewership or critical reception. It appears the 2023 Hollywood strikes played a significant role. The strikes disrupted negotiations between actors, writers, and producers, leading to a ripple effect across the industry, and the fantasy series was caught in the crossfire.

Featuring the journey of Alina Starkov, an orphan who discovers her magical powers and joins an elite group of soldiers, Shadow and Bone has been praised for its storytelling, visual effects, and world-building. The series had two successful seasons before its untimely cancellation, and fans worldwide are now rallying, hoping their efforts will lead to a magical resurrection.