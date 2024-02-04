Fan Art Imagines Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider, Fueling MCU Casting Speculation

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has a knack for setting the Internet ablaze with anticipation and speculation. The latest spark comes in the form of a fan art image depicting actor Ryan Gosling as the character Ghost Rider. This piece of art, created by Arman Official, has ignited conversation and excitement within the MCU community, despite no official confirmation of Ghost Rider's inclusion in the MCU or Gosling's casting in the role.

Fanning the Flames of Anticipation

The fan art presents Gosling in mid-transformation, with the iconic Ghost Rider flaming skull beginning to emerge. It's a tantalizing glimpse into what could be, especially as the MCU has been introducing characters from the supernatural team the Midnight Sons, such as Moon Knight, Werewolf by Night, Man-Thing, and the upcoming Blade reboot.

Although Ghost Rider has appeared in Marvel Television's 'Agents of SHIELD,' played by Gabriel Luna as the Robbie Reyes version, the Johnny Blaze rendition of the character, often associated with the Midnight Sons, has yet to make his MCU debut. The introduction of Ghost Rider into the MCU would mark a significant expansion into the supernatural corner of the Marvel Universe.

Gosling's Potential MCU Casting

Adding to the intrigue is the rumour of Ryan Gosling's potential involvement with the MCU. Gosling, fresh off his recent Academy Award nomination for his role in 'Barbie,' has been rumoured to be in discussions with Marvel Studios for various roles, including the cosmic superhero Nova. Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, has expressed interest in casting Gosling within the MCU, further fueling speculation.

An Uncertain Future

Despite the fervor and excitement, the future of Ghost Rider and Ryan Gosling's potential involvement in the MCU remains uncertain. While fans continue to speculate and create art based on their favorite casting possibilities, official announcements are yet to be made. It's a testament to the power of the MCU and its fanbase, where even unconfirmed possibilities can ignite such widespread excitement.