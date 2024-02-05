Families of Late Musicians Steve Harwell and C-Knight Criticize Grammy Awards for Exclusion from 'In Memoriam' Segment

The recent Grammy Awards, known for its glitz, glamour, and celebrated talent, has faced criticism for its 'In Memoriam' segment. Two notable absences were Steve Harwell and C-Knight, musicians who left a lasting impact on the music industry but were left out of the tribute.

Steve Harwell: An Under-Recognized Talent

Steve Harwell, the dynamic frontman of the band Smash Mouth, was an artist whose influence extended far beyond the boundaries of mainstream pop music. Despite a Grammy nomination in 2000, the Recording Academy never fully recognized him during his lifetime. His representative, Robert Hayes, echoed this sentiment, stating, 'The Academy had never recognized Steve during his life', making the recent omission less surprising but no less disappointing. Harwell passed away in September 2023, leaving behind a significant legacy in the world of music.

C-Knight: G-funk Pioneer Overlooked

Similarly, C-Knight, a trailblazer in G-funk and hip hop, was given the cold shoulder. His death in November 2023, due to complications from diabetes, marked the end of an era in the music industry. George Lee Blount, C-Knight's brother, voiced his dismay at the oversight, stating, 'While C-Knight and his band, The Dove Shack, never won a Grammy, their influence on the music scene was substantial.'

Call for Greater Recognition

The families' disappointment mirrors the sentiments of fans worldwide. Many took to social media to express their displeasure at the snub, with some suggesting that the Grammys could take a leaf out of the BET Awards' book. According to Blount, the BET Awards have a better understanding of Black artists and their contributions to music, suggesting a more inclusive and comprehensive approach to artist recognition.

While the Grammy Awards are known for celebrating the best in music, the recent ceremony has sparked a conversation about the need for more thorough research and recognition of artists, regardless of their Grammy-winning status.