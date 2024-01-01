en English
Arts & Entertainment

False Alarm: Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop's Dating Rumors Debunked

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:03 pm EST
In a twist of events, social media was set aflame with rumors regarding a purported romantic relationship between acclaimed actors Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop. These rumors emerged following a post from a Twitter account initially thought to be linked with Dispatch, a South Korean media outlet known for revealing celebrity dating news. The tweet in question included what appeared to be dating photos of the actors, and suggested that the couple had introduced each other to their families and rung in the New Year together.

Debunking the Rumors

As the claim spread across various online platforms, avid fans of both actors took it upon themselves to investigate the authenticity of the news. What they discovered was quite the revelation. The so-called ‘dating photos’ were, in fact, scenes from the TV series ‘Castaway Diva,’ where Park Eun Bin and Chae Jong Hyeop shared screen time. Further, it was confirmed that the Twitter account, which sparked the rumors, had no connection to Dispatch, casting a shadow of doubt on the dating news.

Profiles of the Actors

Park Eun Bin, a seasoned actor who began her acting journey at a tender age, has carved a reputable career for herself. She is known for her compelling roles in dramas such as ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo Young Woo‘ and ‘The King’s Affection‘. On the other hand, Chae Jong Hyeop has also gained popularity for his notable work in the drama ‘Come And Hug Me‘ and the series ‘Nevertheless‘.

The Aftermath of the Rumors

In the aftermath of the initial buzz, the rumors regarding the actors’ relationship have been categorically debunked as unfounded. Despite the brief distraction caused by the misleading post, the actors’ professional achievements continue to be the highlight of their respective careers. Fans of both actors have expressed relief at the clarification and continue to support their idols in their ongoing projects.

Arts & Entertainment South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

