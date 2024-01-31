Fall Out Boy's Patrick Stump Scores Music for Netflix's 'Hot Wheels'; Ayo Edebiri to Host SNL with JLo

Patrick Stump, the lead vocalist and guitarist of the band Fall Out Boy, has perfectly fused his musical prowess with childhood nostalgia by composing and producing new music for the upcoming 'Hot Wheels Let’s Race.' This animated children's series, a collaborative project by Mattel and Netflix, is inspired by the iconic toy cars that have been captivating the imagination of children worldwide for generations.

Revving up the Musical Engine

Stump's contribution to the series is not limited to the theme song alone. In an ambitious venture, the singer-songwriter has composed, recorded, and produced the score, underscore, and music cues for all episodes of the show. The series, set to premiere on Netflix on March 4, follows the adventure-filled journey of characters Coop, Spark, Mac, Brights, Axle, and Sidecar as they navigate through a high-energy racing camp. Fueled by Stump's dynamic and exhilarating music, the show promises to be a thrilling joyride for its young audience.

Stump's 'Pulse' for the Series

Patrick Stump describes his music for the series as 'pulse,' echoing the vibrant and invigorating spirit that the series aims to embody. He expresses his delight at the prospect of a new generation of children enjoying the show, elevated by his catchy tunes. Stump is no stranger to composing for animated series, and his music for 'Hot Wheels Let’s Race' is expected to add another feather to his cap.

Ayo Edebiri Set to Host SNL with JLo

In another exciting entertainment update, comedian Ayo Edebiri is gearing up to host 'Saturday Night Live' for the first time on February 10. A promotional video released on January 31 shows Edebiri trying to uplift the spirits of the show's cast members, who are feeling the strain of preparing for multiple episodes back-to-back. Edebiri's comedic flair shines through as she throws in humorous inaccuracies, such as inflated viewership numbers and incorrect show timings, to boost their morale. Yet, it is the revelation that Jennifer Lopez, the iconic singer and actress, will be the musical guest that truly rejuvenates the cast. This blend of humor and anticipation sets the stage for Edebiri's hosting debut and JLo's performance on SNL.