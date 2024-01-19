Fake 'Venom 3' Logo Debunked Ahead of 2024 Film Release

Mark your calendars, Marvel fans. Sony Pictures has officially announced the release date for the much-anticipated 'Venom 3' - November 8, 2024. This comes a little over three years after the release of the second installment in the symbiote saga and has set tongues wagging in the Marvel fandom.

Advertisment

Fake 'Venom 3' Logo Circulates Online

Even as the dust of speculation settles over the release date, a new controversy has stirred up. The alleged official logo for the upcoming film has been making rounds on the internet, triggering anticipations, debates, and more importantly, doubts. First published by media outlet Collider, the image of what was claimed to be the official logo for 'Venom 3' soon gained traction. However, the lack of details surrounding the source of the image raised eyebrows among discerning fans.

Doubts over Authenticity

Advertisment

Among the skeptics was content creator Cris Parker, who decided to dig deeper. Parker's investigation led him to an intriguing discovery - the image shared by Collider bore a striking resemblance to a design created by a DeviantArt user named Andrewvm. The artwork, which was originally posted back in May 2022, featured the same design as the logo shared by Collider, with the only notable difference being the color change from silver to blue.

Debunking the Fake Logo

This revelation sparked a wave of discussion online, culminating in the general consensus that the 'Venom 3' logo circulating the internet is indeed a fake. Fans have since been reminded of the importance of critical thinking in the age of information, where the line between facts and fabrications can often blur. As we wait for more official news from Sony Pictures about the forthcoming film, the 'Venom 3' logo serves as a stark reminder of the potential for misinformation in the digital age.