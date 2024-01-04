en English
Arts & Entertainment

Faint Rings to Release Vibrant New Single ‘I’ll Call You’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:50 pm EST
Faint Rings to Release Vibrant New Single ‘I’ll Call You’

Music producer Faint Rings, hailing from Brighton, is poised to release a new single, ‘I’ll Call You‘ — a vibrant slice of house music that promises to evoke a sense of euphoria. This upcoming release, scheduled for January 5th, 2024, marks his third foray into the music scene and is anticipated to be his most thrilling release to date.

The Evolution of Faint Rings

Having gained recognition and support from Mark Knight’s Toolroom Radio show for his debut single ‘Palmed Off‘, Faint Rings has shown a promising trajectory in the music industry. His second release, ‘Relax‘, hinted at a shift towards a more euphoric sound—a trend the artist seems to continue with ‘I’ll Call You.’

A Collaborative Endeavor and a Reflective Theme

The forthcoming single is a collaborative effort with vocalist Mattii. It draws inspiration from the early stages of modern relationships, infusing the music with undertones of desire, lust, and excitement. The track’s vibrant house music, reminiscent of Julio Bashmore’s rave chords coupled with rubbery bass, makes it an energetic dancefloor piece.

Looking Forward: Anticipation and Promise

‘I’ll Call You’ is set to launch on the Slack Manoeuvres imprint, the producer’s own label. The anticipation surrounding this release not only speaks volumes about Faint Rings’ growing popularity but also hints at more exciting music to come from this promising producer.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

