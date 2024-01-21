'Failure Frame' Light Novel Series To Be Adapted Into Anime in 2024

The Japanese light novel series 'Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells' is about to leap from the page to the screen as an anime adaptation is set to premiere in 2024. This thrilling announcement was accompanied by a teaser trailer, stoking the excitement of fans worldwide.

Power Duo Studios

Studio Seven Arcs, known for its work on 'Trinity Seven' and 'Dog Days', is partnering with SynergySP, a studio with a track record in creating popular children's anime like 'Beyblade: Metal Fusion'. This collaboration promises a high-quality adaptation that will undoubtedly do justice to the intricate narrative and dynamic characters of the 'Failure Frame' series.

The Creative Minds

The adaptation will be helmed by a team of industry veterans. Michio Fukuda, acclaimed for his work on 'Terra Formars', will direct the series, while Yasuhiro Nakanishi, known for 'Shouwa Genroku Rakugo Shinjuu', will oversee series composition. Kana Hashidate, the creative force behind 'Dog Days', will handle character design and serve as the chief animation director. Tatsuhiko Saiki, who scored 'We Never Learn: Bokuben', will be composing the music.

Failure Frame's Journey

'Failure Frame' is authored by Kaoru Shinozaki and was first published by Overlap in April 2020. The series has since grown, with 10 volumes released to date. Overlap is also serializing a manga adaptation with art by Sho Uyoshi on Comic Gardo, broadening the scope of 'Failure Frame' beyond the light novel format. The series has been so well received that Seven Seas Entertainment has licensed it for English publication, making it accessible to a global audience.

As we anticipate the 2024 premiere, the 'Failure Frame' anime adaptation promises to be a captivating exploration of strength, magic, and survival, all wrapped up in an epic saga that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.