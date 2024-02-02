Faculty at Thompson Rivers University Consult Legal Advisors Over Program Closures

Faculty members at Thompson Rivers University (TRU) are turning to legal counsel in response to the university board of governors' decision to gradually eliminate the fine arts programs over the next three years. The decision encompasses the major, minor, diploma, and certificate in visual arts. The move has sparked concerns about the integrity of the decision-making process, with critics suggesting that the university has not followed its own policies or adhered to the University Act.

Concerns Over Process and Precedent

Tara Lyster, the president of the TRU Faculty Association (TRUFA), has voiced concerns about the procedure followed by the university. According to her, the process should have begun with a notice to faculty members. Further, she believes that suspending applications to the impacted programs before a final decision is reached goes against established policy.

University's Standpoint

Despite the criticism, TRU insists that it has remained within the boundaries of its own policy and the Thompson Rivers University Act in making these decisions. The university has cited financial sustainability and low student demand among the primary reasons for the closure of the fine arts programs.

Implications of the Decision

While the university presents fiscal and demand-side arguments, TRUFA sees a bigger picture. The association is apprehensive about the precedent this decision sets for future program closures. It fears that the move paints a negative picture of the university management and could potentially impact the reputation and credibility of the institution.