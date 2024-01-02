en English
Arts & Entertainment

Facebook Concert Listings Under Scrutiny: Green Day’s Political Outspokenness Continues

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Facebook Concert Listings Under Scrutiny: Green Day’s Political Outspokenness Continues

In the music world’s latest news, excitement is mounting for the scheduled concert at Target Field in August, featuring the likes of Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas. But amid the anticipation, there’s a darker note. A concern has been raised about the legitimacy of event listings on Facebook, triggering a discussion on the issue of fake ticket postings and potentially misleading event pages.

Unusual Event Host on Facebook

A vigilant user noticed an anomaly in a concert listing on Facebook: the ‘Event Host’ was not one of the performing bands, the venue, or the Minnesota Twins, but a ticket resale site named Seat Jewel 247. Although ScamAdvisor has rated this site as ‘Likely to be legit’, this discrepancy has left fans questioning the authenticity of such event listings and the potential for scams.

Fake Event Pages and Ticket Scams

Fake event pages on Facebook are not uncommon, often used by scammers to sell non-existent tickets. Such deceptive practices not only lead to financial losses but also rob fans of the chance to see their favorite bands perform, causing much disappointment and frustration. The user who spotted the discrepancy with the ‘Event Host’ has encouraged others to report these fake events on Facebook to help combat this insidious type of scam.

Green Day’s Political Outspokenness

Meanwhile, Green Day is no stranger to controversy. The band has a history of being outspoken about their political views, using their music as a platform for commentary. During a New Year’s Eve performance, they altered the lyrics of their hit song ‘American Idiot’ to criticize Donald Trump, drawing criticisms from Elon Musk and Trump supporters. This political outspokenness has been a part of Green Day’s identity, seen in their criticism of Trump during their 2016 and 2022 European tours, and even manifesting in merchandise bearing political messages.

Arts & Entertainment
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

