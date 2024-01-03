en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘F Our Exes February’: An Artistic Celebration of Moving On at Rock Paper Shears

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:32 pm EST
‘F Our Exes February’: An Artistic Celebration of Moving On at Rock Paper Shears

In the heart of downtown Lubbock, a unique event is unfolding at the local hair salon, Rock Paper Shears. The salon is gearing up to host an innovative exhibit titled ‘F Our Exes February.’ An integral part of the First Friday Art Trail, the event is more than just a showcase of artistic talents. It is a celebration of moving on, of embracing the future while letting go of the past.

‘F Our Exes February’: A Celebration of Moving On

Rock Paper Shears isn’t just a hair salon. It’s a space that fosters creativity, a venue that often blurs the line between the traditional and the avant-garde. The ‘F Our Exes February’ is a testament to this. The exhibit features art that has been influenced by past relationships or that serves as a poignant reminder of the artist’s ex(es). It’s a celebration of release, of shedding the weight of past relationships, and embracing the promise of the future.

A Platform for Local Artists

Over the years, Rock Paper Shears has become a popular stop for attendees of the First Friday Art Trail. Its intimate atmosphere and the stimulating conversations it fosters make it a hotbed for creative discourse. Artists in Lubbock are invited to submit their work for the exhibit, adding to the rich tapestry of stories and experiences that the event seeks to highlight. However, with its growing popularity, space at the salon is limited, underscoring the high caliber of participating artists, including the likes of James W Johnson.

First Friday Art Trail: A Cultural Landmark

More than just an exhibit, the First Friday Art Trail is a cultural event in Lubbock. It offers diverse venues and artists, live music, food trucks, and more. The LHUCA gallery serves as the central hub, with Rock Paper Shears within walking distance, making it an accessible part of the art trail experience. The salon’s participation in the First Friday Art Trail underscores its commitment to fostering a vibrant artistic community in Lubbock.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

