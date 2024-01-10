Ezra Williams Nominated for RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year

In a significant nod to Ireland’s burgeoning music scene, multi-instrumentalist and producer Ezra Williams, formerly known as Smoothboi Ezra, has been shortlisted for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2023. Their debut album, ‘Supernumeraries’, is among the ten nominated albums, with the winner set to be unveiled on March 7th at a live show at Vicar Street.

A Musical Journey

Williams’ musical journey began with uploads to SoundCloud in 2018. Their talent was soon recognized, leading to a successful sync of their single ‘My Own Person’ on the Netflix show ‘Heartstopper’. This exposure played a pivotal role in securing millions of streams for the young artist. With over 80 million global streams, Williams’ music has found resonance worldwide, an impressive feat for a 21-year-old student at Crawford College in Cork.

Supernumeraries: A Deep Dive into Emotions

The album ‘Supernumeraries’ has been lauded for its introspective songwriting, touching upon themes of insecurities, human interactions, and complex expressions of love. Williams, who produces all of their music, has received significant support from 2FM, further bolstering their rise to fame. This recognition also includes a substantial €10,000 bursary, a testament to Williams’ remarkable talent.

The RTÉ Choice Music Prize: A Celebration of Irish Music

As a celebration of Irish music and artists, the RTÉ Choice Music Prize recognizes the rich musical culture of Ireland. With Williams competing against other esteemed artists for the album of the year title, the event serves as a platform for highlighting the contributions and talents of Irish musicians, both established and emerging.