Extreme Music Awards Debut: Jason Bittner Honored as Most Influential Musician

The inaugural Extreme Music Awards, a celebration of the finest local metal, punk, and hardcore artists, took place at Empire Live in Albany on January 13. The evening was graced by esteemed guest presenters from globally recognized bands such as Exodus, Overkill, and Biohazard, and punctuated by a variety of award categories and thrilling performances.

Advertisment

Saluting the 'Big 4' of Thrash Metal

The awards evening kicked off with a performance by Uncle SAMM, who paid homage to the 'Big 4' of thrash metal. In a thrilling tribute, Uncle SAMM covered songs by iconic bands Slayer, Anthrax, Metallica, and Megadeth, setting the tone for the night.

Recognizing Excellence in Extreme Music

Advertisment

From Best Punk Band to Best Power Metal Band, Best Merch, and Most Brutal Mosh Pit, the array of award categories recognized varied aspects of the extreme music scene. Each accolade celebrated the unique contributions and achievements of local artists who are shaping the face of the genre.

Jason Bittner: The Most Influential Musician

Jason Bittner, known for his work with Shadows Fall, Overkill, and Flotsam and Jetsam, received a special honor as the Most Influential Musician. Hailing from Niskayuna, Bittner's ties to the area are strong, and his influence on the music scene is undeniable. This distinction acknowledged his significant impact and contribution to the genre.

Culmination with an 'All-Star Jam'

The ceremony concluded with an 'All-Star Jam.' This unique collaborative performance brought together a mix of famous musicians and local band members who were either nominees or winners at the awards. It served as a fitting finale to an evening dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments and talents of the extreme music community.