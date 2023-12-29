‘Extended Family’: NBC’s Fresh Take on the Traditional Sitcom

Jon Cryer, Abigail Spencer, and Donald Faison have taken center stage in NBC’s newly launched sitcom, ‘Extended Family.’ The series, which airs every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., presents a fresh take on the traditional sitcom setup by focusing on a divorced couple’s journey of cohabitation for the well-being of their children and shared home. Mike O’Malley, the sitcom’s creator, has been lauded for his comedic timing and groundbreaking premise that challenges societal norms.

A New Spin on Sitcom Tropes

The sitcom centers around the lives of main characters Jim Kearney and Julia Mariano, portrayed by Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer, respectively. They’re a divorced couple navigating the choppy waters of post-marriage life while raising their children and dealing with the intrusion of Trey Schultz, played by Donald Faison. ‘Extended Family’ is credited for its humorous approach and subversive exploration of the concept of ‘happy divorce.’

Reception and Ratings

Despite its unique premise, the show’s success hangs in the balance of viewer ratings, which currently average a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.57 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Although these numbers might seem underwhelming, NBC is expected to give the sitcom every opportunity to flourish, given the network’s need for new and engaging sitcoms.

NBC’s Midseason Lineup

‘Extended Family’ is part of NBC’s midseason 2024 TV schedule, which also includes the launch of new unscripted series like ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ and ‘America’s Got Talent Fantasy League.’ Fans of the network can look forward to the return of popular shows such as ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago P.D.,’ ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ and ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime.’ The Voice, with new coaches Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper, is also making a comeback.