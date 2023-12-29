en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Extended Family’: NBC’s Fresh Take on the Traditional Sitcom

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 8:02 pm EST
‘Extended Family’: NBC’s Fresh Take on the Traditional Sitcom

Jon Cryer, Abigail Spencer, and Donald Faison have taken center stage in NBC’s newly launched sitcom, ‘Extended Family.’ The series, which airs every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., presents a fresh take on the traditional sitcom setup by focusing on a divorced couple’s journey of cohabitation for the well-being of their children and shared home. Mike O’Malley, the sitcom’s creator, has been lauded for his comedic timing and groundbreaking premise that challenges societal norms.

A New Spin on Sitcom Tropes

The sitcom centers around the lives of main characters Jim Kearney and Julia Mariano, portrayed by Jon Cryer and Abigail Spencer, respectively. They’re a divorced couple navigating the choppy waters of post-marriage life while raising their children and dealing with the intrusion of Trey Schultz, played by Donald Faison. ‘Extended Family’ is credited for its humorous approach and subversive exploration of the concept of ‘happy divorce.’

Reception and Ratings

Despite its unique premise, the show’s success hangs in the balance of viewer ratings, which currently average a 0.71 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.57 million viewers in the live+same day ratings. Although these numbers might seem underwhelming, NBC is expected to give the sitcom every opportunity to flourish, given the network’s need for new and engaging sitcoms.

NBC’s Midseason Lineup

‘Extended Family’ is part of NBC’s midseason 2024 TV schedule, which also includes the launch of new unscripted series like ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ and ‘America’s Got Talent Fantasy League.’ Fans of the network can look forward to the return of popular shows such as ‘Chicago Med,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago P.D.,’ ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Law & Order: SVU,’ and ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime.’ The Voice, with new coaches Dan + Shay, Reba McEntire, John Legend, and Chance the Rapper, is also making a comeback.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Red Velvet's Irene and Seulgi Electrify Fans at NYE Countdown Event in Philippines

By BNN Correspondents

Unveiling 2023's Standout Tracks: A Playlist for the Eclectic Ear

By BNN Correspondents

Controversy and Lack of Promotion Fuel Success of Ricky Gervais' 'Armageddon'

By BNN Correspondents

The Sphere: Architectural Marvel Transforming Las Vegas' Landscape

By BNN Correspondents

President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda's Creative Industry ...
@Africa · 29 mins
President Museveni Commits to Supporting Uganda's Creative Industry ...
heart comment 0
Hannah Spearritt’s Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns

By Salman Khan

Hannah Spearritt's Dancing On Ice Preparation Marred by Concerns
Graphic Novels of 2023: A Year of Unpredictability and Resilience

By BNN Correspondents

Graphic Novels of 2023: A Year of Unpredictability and Resilience
Uncompromising Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84

By BNN Correspondents

Uncompromising Journalist John Pilger Passes Away at 84
2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More

By Salman Khan

2024 Unveiled: The Year Ahead in Travel, Gaming, Auto, Music, and More
Latest Headlines
World News
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
2 mins
Andy Murray Eager to Challenge Djokovic and Nadal: A Glimpse into Tennis's Triumphant Return
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
5 mins
Arsenal's Title Pursuit Stumbles with a Defeat to Fulham
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
6 mins
GST Debate Set to Influence Singapore's General Elections
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
8 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Challenges and the Path Forward
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
8 mins
From Self-Doubt to Self-Acceptance: Susan Parsons Chappell's Weight Loss Journey
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
11 mins
Amidst Year-End Festivities, Investigation into Israeli Embassy Blast Continues
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
12 mins
The Hidden Cost of Fireworks: An Environmental and Health Concern
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emergency
13 mins
Unshakeable Resilience: Nurse's Battle with Life-Altering Medical Emergency
Graham Advocates for Mass Deportation Amid Immigration Crisis
19 mins
Graham Advocates for Mass Deportation Amid Immigration Crisis
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
1 hour
Global Hunger Crisis: WFP Reports Acute Food Shortages Affecting Over 333 Million
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
1 hour
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
2 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
2 hours
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
2 hours
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
4 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security
4 hours
World Welcomes 2024 Amid Spectacular Celebrations and Heightened Security

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app