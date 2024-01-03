en English
Africa

Exploring Recent Cinema: A Review of ‘Those Who Remain’, ‘I Captain’, ‘Accused’, and ‘The Children of Disaster’ Trilogy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:36 am EST
Exploring Recent Cinema: A Review of ‘Those Who Remain’, ‘I Captain’, ‘Accused’, and ‘The Children of Disaster’ Trilogy

In an age where cinema is continually pushing boundaries, we’ve seen an intriguing mix of films that have tested the waters of narrative and thematic exploration. Today we delve into a few of those recent releases.

‘Those Who Remain’ – A Tale of Lost Potential

Acclaimed director Alexander Payne takes us back to the Nixon era in ‘Those Who Remain.’ Set in a prestigious academy, we are introduced to a grumpy professor, Paul Hunham, played by Paul Giamatti, his student Angus, and the institution’s cook, Mary. Despite Payne’s reputation for creating complex, nuanced characters, the film falls into predictable cliches when exploring their traumas. The potential for a raw exploration of academia, politics, and personal turmoil is sadly lost in translation.

‘I Captain’ – A Harrowing Journey

In ‘I Captain,’ directed by Matteo Garrone, we journey from Dakar through Senegal to Libya and towards the Italian coast, witnessing the human trafficking crisis in Africa through the eyes of Seydou, a teenager. The film’s beautiful cinematography and the director’s blend of realistic and fairy tale elements lend a haunting quality to this allegorical tale.

‘Accused’ – A Cautionary Tale of Digital Mob Justice

Modern thriller ‘Accused’ by Philip Barantini explores the dangers of online witch hunts and social media-driven mob justice. The film follows the persecution of a young man of Indian origin falsely accused of an attack. It provides a chilling commentary on the perils of unchecked accusations and the ferocious speed at which they can destroy lives in the digital age.

‘The Children of Disaster’ Trilogy – A Disappointing Adaptation

Lastly, we turn to the film adaptation of Pierre Lemaitre’s ‘The Children of Disaster’ trilogy. While it features notable performances by Léa Drucker and Benoît Poelvoorde, the film lacks the inventiveness and courage of its literary predecessor. The raw, audacious spirit of Lemaitre’s work is noticeably absent, leaving audiences yearning for the depth and complexity of the original trilogy.

Africa Arts & Entertainment Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

