en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Exploring Literary Horizons: Anne Cunningham’s First Chapter Book Reviews

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
Exploring Literary Horizons: Anne Cunningham’s First Chapter Book Reviews

In the vast literary landscape, Anne Cunningham’s First Chapter book reviews are a beacon for bibliophiles. They provide incisive and comprehensive coverage of a variety of genres, including fiction, non-fiction, memoir, self-help, and children’s literature. Among the titles discussed recently are Karen Perry’s ‘The Worst Thing You Ever Did’, Amanda Peters’ ‘The Berry Pickers’, Keith Barry’s ‘Mind Magic’, PJ Kirby & Kevin Twomey’s ‘The I’m Grand Mamual’, Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian’s ‘Modern Family’, Grace Dent’s ‘Comfort Eating’, Ed Gamble’s ‘Glutton’, and Gerry Hussey’s ‘The Freedom Within’.

‘The Worst Thing You Ever Did’ – A Psychological Thriller

This tense psychological thriller by Karen Perry delves into the lives of a couple grappling with a past secret, offering readers a riveting exploration of guilt and redemption.

‘The Berry Pickers’ – A Cultural Exploration

‘The Berry Pickers’ by Amanda Peters delves into the lives of a Mi’kmaq family dealing with the disappearance of a young girl. The book poignantly explores the impact of cultural erasure and the resilience of indigenous communities.

‘Mind Magic’ – Positive Psychology for Children

‘Mind Magic’ by Keith Barry offers a unique blend of magic tricks and positive psychology designed for children. It’s an engaging way to foster creativity and mental wellbeing among young readers.

‘I’m Grand Mamual’ – A Humorous Memoir

Co-authored by PJ Kirby & Kevin Twomey, ‘The I’m Grand Mamual’ is a humorous recollection of the experiences of two gay friends from Cork. A fun and heartwarming read that showcases the power of friendship and acceptance in a diverse society.

‘Modern Family’ – A Journey of Same-sex Parenthood

‘Modern Family’ by Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian, chronicles the journey of a same-sex couple striving to become parents through surrogacy. It’s a touching narrative about love, family, and the struggles and joys of parenthood.

‘Comfort Eating’ – A Nostalgic Culinary Journey

‘Comfort Eating’ by Grace Dent offers a humorous examination of nostalgic comfort foods and their personal significance. It’s a deliciously entertaining read for food lovers and memoir enthusiasts alike.

‘Glutton’ – A Comedian’s Foodie Tale

‘Glutton’ by Ed Gamble is a comedian’s candid take on his relationship with food throughout his life. A refreshing and enjoyable read for anyone who loves a good laugh and a hearty meal.

‘The Freedom Within’ – A Guide to Emotional Health

‘The Freedom Within’ by Gerry Hussey provides insightful guidance into achieving emotional health and overcoming self-doubt. A transformative read for anyone seeking to improve their mental wellbeing.

Apart from the book reviews, the column also mentions two events that have caught the public’s attention: Dublin Zoo’s Wild Lights event and the Atlantic Irish Fest in Donegal. Both events encapsulate the vibrant cultural scene of Ireland, blending entertainment with a celebration of heritage.

0
Arts & Entertainment Ireland Lifestyle
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Ariana Grande's Bold Stand Against Public Scrutiny in Latest Single
Ariana Grande, the pop sensation, has unleashed a new track that candidly addresses the rigorous public examination her relationships have endured. The song, infused with audacious and explicit overtones, encapsulates Grande’s experiences with love, fame, and the relentless spotlight of the media on her personal life. This single forms part of Grande’s newest album, a
Ariana Grande's Bold Stand Against Public Scrutiny in Latest Single
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding Festivities to Begin in March
39 mins ago
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Wedding Festivities to Begin in March
Kangana Ranaut Spotted With Celebrity Hairstylist Loic Chapoix: A Case of Speculation and Anticipation
39 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut Spotted With Celebrity Hairstylist Loic Chapoix: A Case of Speculation and Anticipation
David and Jay's Touring Toolshed: A Wholesome Addiction
23 mins ago
David and Jay's Touring Toolshed: A Wholesome Addiction
The Journey of Blessing Voltage: Pushing Boundaries in Entertainment
25 mins ago
The Journey of Blessing Voltage: Pushing Boundaries in Entertainment
'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' Honors Raveena Tandon; Praises Anjali Anand's Performance
37 mins ago
'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' Honors Raveena Tandon; Praises Anjali Anand's Performance
Latest Headlines
World News
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
15 seconds
Coventry City FC Condemns Offensive Banners, Pledges Action
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
18 seconds
Tour D'Afrique 2024 and 31st Egyptian Marathon Commence in Egypt: A Sporting Celebration
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
31 seconds
Sussex Cricket Announces Captains for 2024 Season: A Strategic Move Towards Ambitious Goals
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
32 seconds
Young Cheerleader from Swanzey Earns Spot on U.S. National Team
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
33 seconds
High School Basketball: Preble Shawnee's Mason Shrout Hits Career Milestone
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
38 seconds
Babangida Advocates for Two-Party State in Nigeria
PML-N Finalizes Ticket Distribution for Upcoming Elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
44 seconds
PML-N Finalizes Ticket Distribution for Upcoming Elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Bank Worker's Wake-Up Call: Loses 154 Pounds After Dentist's Warning
51 seconds
Bank Worker's Wake-Up Call: Loses 154 Pounds After Dentist's Warning
Asia Cup Group Match Begins: India Takes on Australia in a High-Stakes Encounter
3 mins
Asia Cup Group Match Begins: India Takes on Australia in a High-Stakes Encounter
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
3 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
3 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
4 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
4 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
11 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act
11 hours
Oneonta Council to Decide on Significant Timber Sale: Economic and Ecological Balancing Act

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app