Exploring Literary Horizons: Anne Cunningham’s First Chapter Book Reviews

In the vast literary landscape, Anne Cunningham’s First Chapter book reviews are a beacon for bibliophiles. They provide incisive and comprehensive coverage of a variety of genres, including fiction, non-fiction, memoir, self-help, and children’s literature. Among the titles discussed recently are Karen Perry’s ‘The Worst Thing You Ever Did’, Amanda Peters’ ‘The Berry Pickers’, Keith Barry’s ‘Mind Magic’, PJ Kirby & Kevin Twomey’s ‘The I’m Grand Mamual’, Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian’s ‘Modern Family’, Grace Dent’s ‘Comfort Eating’, Ed Gamble’s ‘Glutton’, and Gerry Hussey’s ‘The Freedom Within’.

‘The Worst Thing You Ever Did’ – A Psychological Thriller

This tense psychological thriller by Karen Perry delves into the lives of a couple grappling with a past secret, offering readers a riveting exploration of guilt and redemption.

‘The Berry Pickers’ – A Cultural Exploration

‘The Berry Pickers’ by Amanda Peters delves into the lives of a Mi’kmaq family dealing with the disappearance of a young girl. The book poignantly explores the impact of cultural erasure and the resilience of indigenous communities.

‘Mind Magic’ – Positive Psychology for Children

‘Mind Magic’ by Keith Barry offers a unique blend of magic tricks and positive psychology designed for children. It’s an engaging way to foster creativity and mental wellbeing among young readers.

‘I’m Grand Mamual’ – A Humorous Memoir

Co-authored by PJ Kirby & Kevin Twomey, ‘The I’m Grand Mamual’ is a humorous recollection of the experiences of two gay friends from Cork. A fun and heartwarming read that showcases the power of friendship and acceptance in a diverse society.

‘Modern Family’ – A Journey of Same-sex Parenthood

‘Modern Family’ by Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian, chronicles the journey of a same-sex couple striving to become parents through surrogacy. It’s a touching narrative about love, family, and the struggles and joys of parenthood.

‘Comfort Eating’ – A Nostalgic Culinary Journey

‘Comfort Eating’ by Grace Dent offers a humorous examination of nostalgic comfort foods and their personal significance. It’s a deliciously entertaining read for food lovers and memoir enthusiasts alike.

‘Glutton’ – A Comedian’s Foodie Tale

‘Glutton’ by Ed Gamble is a comedian’s candid take on his relationship with food throughout his life. A refreshing and enjoyable read for anyone who loves a good laugh and a hearty meal.

‘The Freedom Within’ – A Guide to Emotional Health

‘The Freedom Within’ by Gerry Hussey provides insightful guidance into achieving emotional health and overcoming self-doubt. A transformative read for anyone seeking to improve their mental wellbeing.

Apart from the book reviews, the column also mentions two events that have caught the public’s attention: Dublin Zoo’s Wild Lights event and the Atlantic Irish Fest in Donegal. Both events encapsulate the vibrant cultural scene of Ireland, blending entertainment with a celebration of heritage.