Exploration Commons: A New Stage for Live Theater Production

When you walk into the Exploration Commons at Westminster's public library, you are met with an air of innovation and creativity. Since its opening in December 2021, this unique space has transformed into a hub of vibrant community activity. Recently, Pollyanna O'Hair, an experience design specialist, highlighted the potential of this space in a new light - as a resource for live theater productions.

Unleashing the Power of Makerspace

During a tour, O'Hair showcased the Makerspace within Exploration Commons, a facility that offers free access to state-of-the-art technology for anyone above the age of eight. From sound and scenery to costumes and props, the tools available here could be instrumental in producing technical components of theater. The Makerspace is equipped with 3D printers, laser cutters, sewing machines, and even virtual reality equipment. These resources can help transform the abstract ideas of theater production into tangible realities.

Limitations and Workarounds

Despite its vast offerings, the Makerspace doesn't include certain tools, such as power tools. However, this limitation doesn't diminish its utility. Software like AutoCAD, which can be used for design purposes, is readily available at the Makerspace. The actual construction work, however, would need to be executed elsewhere.

Underused Potential

O'Hair, who also works in the theater industry, believes the Makerspace is underutilized by the theater community. She aims to change this perception through tours and word-of-mouth promotion. Beyond the Makerspace, Exploration Commons provides meeting rooms that could be used for production meetings and script readings. This makes the facility a potential one-stop-shop for theater production needs.

The creation of Exploration Commons was part of a $4.9 million renovation funded by various grants and local government contributions. O'Hair emphasizes that the facility is open to all skill levels and is staffed with experts ready to assist. The Exploration Commons is a testament to the power of community spaces in fostering creativity and innovation.