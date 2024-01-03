Experience the Magic: Disney On Ice Comes to Indianapolis

A world of enchantment awaits as Disney On Ice: Into The Magic prepares to cast its spell on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, from January 17 to 21, 2024. The event, hosted by none other than the beloved Mickey and Minnie Mouse, promises a magical journey into the heart of Disney’s cinematic universe.

Disney’s Magic on Ice

The show will bring to life a myriad of characters from popular Disney movies, all on ice. Spectators will witness the courage and resolve of Moana, the Pacific Islander princess, and embark on an adventure with Miguel from Coco to the vibrant Land of the Dead where skeletons commemorate their ancestors. Frozen’s Elsa and Anna, along with characters from Beauty and the Beast, will also grace the ice, adding to the spectacle.

More Than Just Skating

Disney On Ice: Into The Magic is not merely an ice-skating show. It’s an amalgamation of spectacular acrobatics, engaging storytelling, and dazzling performances, all brought together by the magic of Disney. Each act is meticulously choreographed to narrate the tales that have captured the hearts of millions around the world, from the frozen kingdom of Arendelle to the sun-kissed shores of Motunui.

Booking Your Magical Experience

With tickets ranging from $50 to $300, the show promises an unforgettable experience for all. Disney On Ice Preferred Customers are urged to secure their tickets early to ensure optimal seating. Furthermore, there will be Character Experiences available, offering interactive time and photo opportunities with favorite Disney characters. It’s important to note that both a Character Experience ticket and a Disney On Ice show ticket are required for the Character Experience. All guests age 2 & older are required to have a ticket.