EXO's Xiumin and WJSN's Exy to Star in New Time-Traveling Drama 'Restaurant Heo'

There's a new kid on the block in the world of K-Drama, and it's already stirring up excitement among fans. The upcoming drama 'Restaurant Heo' is ready to make its mark with its unique fusion of fantasy, romance, and time-travel elements.

A Star-Studded Cast

The much-anticipated series features EXO's Xiumin and WJSN's Exy in pivotal roles, promising a powerhouse of talent and charisma. Xiumin is set to portray the character Heo Gyun, a self-proclaimed genius from the Joseon Dynasty. A twist of fate sees him transported to the modern era, where he brings his ancient wisdom into play by opening a restaurant.

This unexpected transition leads to a cascade of adventures, as Heo Gyun navigates through the complexities and wonders of the present day. The drama is expected to offer a fresh and engaging storyline that will appeal to fans of both the actors and the drama genre.

A Unique Blend of Settings

With its creative plot and the integration of historical and contemporary settings, 'Restaurant Heo' stands out from the crowd. The series is poised to provide an entertaining viewing experience, blending the boundaries between the past and the future, the real and the fantastical.

The stage is set, the characters are ready, and the audience is waiting with bated breath. With its innovative storyline and talented cast, 'Restaurant Heo' is all set to redefine the landscape of K-Drama.