Exhibition Uncovers the Influence of Exile on American Modern Dance

The exhibition 'Border Crossings: Exile and American Modern Dance 1900-1955,' currently on display at UC Santa Barbara's Art, Design & Architecture Museum, shines a spotlight on a critically important, yet often overlooked, facet of dance history: the influence of exile and immigration on American modern dance. Curated by Professor Ninotchka Bennahum, the exhibition runs from January 25 through May 7 and offers a fresh perspective on the development of modern dance by highlighting the experiences of immigrants, asylum seekers, and exiled artists.

Exile as a Catalyst for Artistic Evolution

At the heart of the exhibition is the thesis that these experiences of crossing borders and displacement significantly shaped the language of dance modernism. It illustrates how the hardships and triumphs inherent in these journeys found their way into the choreography and aesthetic philosophies of the time, deeply impacting the evolution of the art form.

A Showcase of Diversity and Social Commentary

The exhibition features a wealth of mediums, including costumes, artwork, print media, and still photographs. It showcases the racial and ethnic integration of pre-World War II American dance companies, reflecting a far more diverse and inclusive scene than is often acknowledged. In addition, it highlights the social and political themes that were woven into the works of these companies, offering a window into the societal issues of the time.

Highlighting the Contributions of Exiled Artists

Among the notable contributors to American modern dance was Jos Limn, who fled the Mexican revolution and didn't become a U.S. citizen until 1946. Despite this, his significant role in the development of the art form is undeniable and is rightly celebrated in this exhibition. Similarly, the works of Martha Graham and Pearl Primus are featured, their choreography richly infused with political and social commentary, a testament to the transformative power of art.

The 'Border Crossings' exhibition serves as a vital reminder to both the general public and the dance community of the rich multicultural and politically aware heritage of American modern dance. It offers a nuanced understanding of the art form and reaffirms the value of diversity and social consciousness in the arts.