Arts & Entertainment

Exhibition Explores Evolution of Australian Photography: A Visual Journey from the Past to the Present

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:18 am EST
In a fascinating exploration of Australia’s photographic timeline, a new exhibition provides an in-depth look into the country’s photographic history and its impact on contemporary visual culture. This historical journey traces the evolution of photography from its earliest forms to the modern digital age, featuring iconic photographs, vintage cameras, and original prints that encapsulate the nation’s identity.

Shot: Capturing a Nation’s Identity through the Lens

The exhibition, titled ‘Shot,’ is currently on display at the NSW State Library. It showcases over 400 captivating moments in Australian photography spanning from 1845 to 2022. Rare images, including mugshots, punk styles, Ned Kelly, Cate Blanchett, Luna Park, payphones, and historical events are part of the collection. The exhibit also features Australia’s oldest surviving photo from 1845 and a shot of Edward VII’s reign. This remarkable event runs until November 3, 2024.

An Ode to Australian Photography: ‘Black and Blue’

Another significant highlight of the Australian photographic scene is Lily Ray’s fifth solo exhibition, ‘Black and Blue’. This unique display combines black and white photographs with cyanotype prints on watercolor paper, produced during her stay in Australia. The exhibition, which will be open from January 19 to 21, offers a unique blend of traditional and experimental photography.

Building a Legacy: Graham Howe and Australian Photography

Graham Howe, a Sydney-based photographer, played a critical role in the resurgence of Australian photography as an art form in the 1970s. Howe spearheaded the establishment of the Australian Centre for Photography in Sydney, organized landmark exhibitions, and contributed significantly to the development of photography as an art form in Australia and America. His work showcases the profound influence of notable Australian photographers on the international art scene.

Public Photography Competitions and Exhibitions

Competitions and exhibitions like the recent ‘Perspectives of the Inner West’, organized by Frasers Property Australia, continue to encourage public participation and appreciation for the art form. This competition, which offered a $5,000 prize pool, required participants to capture the beauty of Melbourne’s Inner West. The selected entries were displayed in a free public exhibition at Grazeland, Spotswood, injecting culture into the city and showcasing Melbourne’s unsung hero as a photogenic city.

As these exhibitions and events demonstrate, photography in Australia is not merely a tool for capturing moments but a powerful medium that shapes and reflects the nation’s identity. By exploring the milestones of the country’s photographic history, viewers gain a deeper understanding of Australia’s rich cultural heritage and the evolution of its visual narrative.

Arts & Entertainment Australia History
