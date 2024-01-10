en English
Arts & Entertainment

Exclusive Public Access to ‘Gladiator 2’ Film Set at Fort Ricasoli

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:44 am EST
Exclusive Public Access to 'Gladiator 2' Film Set at Fort Ricasoli

In a move that has captivated movie buffs worldwide, the Malta Film Commission and Screen Malta have announced a one-of-a-kind public event slated for January 21, offering exclusive access to the film set of ‘Gladiator 2’ at Fort Ricasoli. From dawn till dusk, enthusiasts will have an unprecedented opportunity to explore reproductions of Roman-era edifices, including the iconic Colosseum, in a set that has served as the backdrop for Ridley Scott’s much-awaited sequel.

The Making of a Blockbuster Sequel

Filming for the sequel to the 2000 epic ‘Gladiator’, which starred Russell Crowe and swept the Oscars with Best Picture among its accolades, has been underway in Malta for several months. Despite a brief hiccup caused by an actors’ strike, the production has continued in full force, with the film expected to hit the big screens by year’s end. The latest installment features Paul Mescal in a pivotal role, alongside an ensemble cast that boasts the likes of Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Derek Jacobi. Also sharing the spotlight are hundreds of Maltese extras, whose participation underlines the local flavor in this global cinematic endeavor.

Public Access to Cinematic History

The event at Fort Ricasoli is a unique chance for the public to step into the world of ‘Gladiator 2’ and witness firsthand the grandeur of a Hollywood film set. It’s a glimpse into the magic of movie-making, where towering sets, detailed costumes, and intricate props come together to recreate the Roman era in all its glory.

A Record-Breaking Investment

The Maltese government’s commitment to the film industry is evident in the record-breaking 46.7 million euros it has invested in the production, being produced by a subsidiary of Paramount Studios. This investment is a testament to Malta’s growing stature in the global film industry and its ambition to become a top-tier location for high-profile film productions.

Arts & Entertainment Malta
BNN Correspondents

