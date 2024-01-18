Examining the State of British Films Through BAFTA Nominations

Renowned Sky News presenter Jayne Secker and Anna E. Higgs delve into the state of the British film industry, using the prestigious British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) nominations as a yardstick. The conversation, a deep dive into the current period of the British film industry, focuses on the diversity of genres within British cinema, the representation of UK talent, and the industry's competitiveness on a global scale.

BAFTA Nominations: A Reflection of the Times

Marking a significant first in nearly five decades, no male British actors received a BAFTA film nomination this year. Female British actresses, however, such as Carey Mulligan and Vivian Oparah, received leading actress nominations. Irish actors, including Cillian Murphy and Barry Keoghan, were also recognized in the leading actor category.

Christopher Nolan's film 'Oppenheimer' leads the BAFTA nominations with 13 categories, followed by Yorgos Lanthimos's 'Poor Things' with 11 nominations. Other films with multiple nominations include 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and 'The Zone of Interest' with nine nominations each.

Victory for Auteurist Cinema

The best film nominees represent a victory for auteurist cinema in the face of increasing superhero pressure. 'Oppenheimer,' 'Poor Things,' 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'Anatomy of a Fall,' and 'The Holdovers' form the best film race.

The best leading actor nominees include Bradley Cooper, Colman Domingo, Paul Giamatti, Barry Keoghan, Teo Yoo, and Cillian Murphy. The best leading actress contenders are Fantasia Barrino, Sandra Hüller, Carey Mulligan, Vivian Oparah, Margot Robbie, and Emma Stone.

Changes for Increased Diversity

BAFTA has implemented changes to increase diversity in the nominations. The awards, set to take place on Feb. 18, 2024, at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London, will be hosted by David Tennant for the first time.

