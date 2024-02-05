Ewan McGregor's Undercover Adventure at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Ewan McGregor, famed for his portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the Star Wars franchise, recently recounted an incognito visit to Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area with his wife, Mary Elizabeth Winstead. The anecdote was shared during a panel at MegaCon in Orlando, highlighting the couple's efforts to explore the theme park without drawing unnecessary attention. Despite their discreet exploration, a few eagle-eyed fans spotted McGregor, who responded with a playful wink.

McGregor and Winstead's Incognito Adventure

McGregor and Winstead, who have been together since 2017 and tied the knot in 2022, made their midnight sojourn to the theme park in an attempt to blend in with the crowd. Their largely successful effort to remain unnoticed is a testament to their desire for a normal experience, despite their high-profile status in Hollywood.

Reunion with Hayden Christensen for 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'

Beyond his theme park adventure, McGregor also discussed his reunion with Hayden Christensen for the filming of the Disney+ series 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'. He expressed his excitement about reprising his iconic role from the prequel trilogy with Christensen. Reflecting on their close bond developed while filming 2002's 'Attack of the Clones', McGregor described the experience as 'amazing'.

Hayden Christensen's Daughter Uninterested in Star Wars

Interestingly, Christensen, who was also present at MegaCon, revealed that his daughter Briar Rose showed more interest in the show 'Liv and Maddie' than in the Star Wars franchise. Despite his repeated offers to introduce her to the films, she has yet to watch them.

Moreover, McGregor expressed his willingness to return to the Star Wars universe for a potential second season of 'Obi-Wan Kenobi'. He acknowledged the divisive reception of the prequel trilogy but cherishes his time as Obi-Wan Kenobi. McGregor remains hopeful for the second season, despite the lack of official confirmation from Disney.