en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Ewan McGregor’s Surprise Visit to Dundee’s Heather Street Food Creates Social Media Buzz

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:24 am EST
Ewan McGregor’s Surprise Visit to Dundee’s Heather Street Food Creates Social Media Buzz

In a surprising and delightful encounter, Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor brought his star power to the humble streets of Dundee, gracing the Heather Street Food van with his presence. Known for roles that have defined a generation, including Mark Renton in ‘Trainspotting’ and Obi-Wan Kenobi in the ‘Star Wars’ series, McGregor’s unexpected visit to the food van sparked a wave of excitement both onsite and across social media.

‘Doughnuts, Coffee, and Lightsabers’

Serving up doughnuts, coffee, and bagels, Heather Street Food is a local favourite that finds itself frequently attracting celebrities. However, the arrival of McGregor left the staff, including owner Chris Heather, starstruck. The actor’s visit was promptly shared on Instagram, complete with a playful caption and a picture that captured the moment. The post went viral, with fans reacting with enthusiasm and referencing McGregor’s iconic roles. Humorous comments ranged from jokes about McGregor using a lightsaber to slice his bagel, to puns inspired by the ‘Choose Life’ monologue from ‘Trainspotting’.

‘A Star Among the Stars’

The food van is no stranger to celebrity visits. BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James, and DJ Hannah Laing, who recently celebrated her song ‘Good Love’ reaching gold status in the UK, are among those who have dropped by. Yet, McGregor’s visit stood out, highlighting the unique and playful interaction between celebrities and local businesses. These interactions, shared on social media, not only boost the profile of establishments like Heather Street Food but also offer fans an intimate glimpse into the everyday lives of their favourite celebrities.

‘A Taste of Dundee’

McGregor’s visit to Heather Street Food was part of a larger exploration of Dundee. The actor also paid a visit to the V&A Museum where he viewed the Tartan exhibition, further immersing himself in the local culture and cuisine. His visit, and the subsequent social media reaction, underscore the power of celebrity influence and the potential for these everyday moments to become viral sensations.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
3 mins ago
RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2023: Irish Album of the Year Shortlist Unveiled
The nexus of anticipation and talent has once again manifested in the recently announced shortlist for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year 2023. This grand celebration of Irish music is set to commemorate ten remarkable albums that encapsulate a year of rhythm and lyrical eloquence. 19 Years of Celebrating Irish Music
RTÉ Choice Music Prize 2023: Irish Album of the Year Shortlist Unveiled
Kannur Triumphs at the 62nd Kerala School Youth Festival After 23 Years
7 mins ago
Kannur Triumphs at the 62nd Kerala School Youth Festival After 23 Years
Boothbay Harbor's Opera House to Kick off 2024 Season with Concert by The Boneheads
8 mins ago
Boothbay Harbor's Opera House to Kick off 2024 Season with Concert by The Boneheads
Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' Movie Shatters Global Box Office Records
4 mins ago
Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' Movie Shatters Global Box Office Records
'Purple Rain' to Reign Broadway: The Iconic Prince Film Gets a Musical Adaptation
6 mins ago
'Purple Rain' to Reign Broadway: The Iconic Prince Film Gets a Musical Adaptation
Witherspoon and Kidman Confirms New Season of HBO Series
6 mins ago
Witherspoon and Kidman Confirms New Season of HBO Series
Latest Headlines
World News
Perfect Plate Bids Farewell: A Story of Success, Transformation, and New Beginnings
33 seconds
Perfect Plate Bids Farewell: A Story of Success, Transformation, and New Beginnings
Freezing Bread Can Enhance Health Benefits, Reveals MD and Nutritionist Dr. Amy Shah
1 min
Freezing Bread Can Enhance Health Benefits, Reveals MD and Nutritionist Dr. Amy Shah
House Committees Call for Contempt Charges Against Hunter Biden
1 min
House Committees Call for Contempt Charges Against Hunter Biden
Dr. DCarnival46 Highlights Importance of Comprehensive Cancer Care at TheHill's Event
2 mins
Dr. DCarnival46 Highlights Importance of Comprehensive Cancer Care at TheHill's Event
Kate Garraway Expresses Gratitude and Hope Following Husband's Death
2 mins
Kate Garraway Expresses Gratitude and Hope Following Husband's Death
Neighborhood Amenities: Unexpected Influencers of Youth Mental Health Amidst COVID-19
2 mins
Neighborhood Amenities: Unexpected Influencers of Youth Mental Health Amidst COVID-19
Himachal Pradesh Resolves Over 65,000 Mutation Cases: Chief Minister Highlights Role of Lok Adalats
3 mins
Himachal Pradesh Resolves Over 65,000 Mutation Cases: Chief Minister Highlights Role of Lok Adalats
Timeboxing: The New Frontier in Boosting Productivity without Burnout
3 mins
Timeboxing: The New Frontier in Boosting Productivity without Burnout
Duke Professor Discusses U.S.-China 'Chip War' and Biden's Semiconductor Strategy
3 mins
Duke Professor Discusses U.S.-China 'Chip War' and Biden's Semiconductor Strategy
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
3 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
5 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
5 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
5 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
5 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
6 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
6 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
7 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app