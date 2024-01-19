Evie Morrison Responds to Ongoing Viewer Jokes on 'The Traitors'

Evie Morrison, a contestant in the gripping second series of BBC's 'The Traitors', has taken to social media to respond to the persistent jokes from viewers who have been claiming a difficulty in distinguishing her from fellow contestant, Charlie Bees. Despite being in the climactic final week of the show, with only ten contestants remaining in the fray, fans continue to comment on their perceived similarity, with some even jesting that they might, in fact, be the same person. The banter has not stopped there but has also roped in another contestant, Mollie Pearce, into the amusing mix-up.

Evie Responds With Humour

In light of the ongoing ribbing, Evie chose to address the issue publicly. She took to a social media platform to share her reaction to the jokes, using a gif that encapsulated her initial amusement at the jests, which eventually transitioned to a decidedly unamused expression. Her post has since struck a chord with the public, garnering over a thousand likes and igniting a wave of supportive messages from fans.

Criticism From a Former Contestant

Among the responses to Evie's post was a comment from former contestant Rayan Rachedi, who criticized the longevity of the joke. While humour and light-hearted banter are part and parcel of reality television fandom, the ongoing nature of this particular jest appears to have struck a discordant note with some.

'The Traitors' Continues to Entertain

'The Traitors' continues its prime time run, airing Wednesday through Friday nights on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 9 pm. Viewers who have missed out on previous episodes or wish to relive the thrill of the entire first series have the option to catch up through the streaming platform.