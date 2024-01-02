en English
Africa

Everton Mlalazi’s Hymnal Night: A Celestial End to the Year

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Everton Mlalazi's Hymnal Night: A Celestial End to the Year

As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, the Glamis Arena in Zimbabwe’s capital, Harare, resonated with the harmonious strains of gospel music. The venue was hosting an extraordinary event – ‘Hymnal Night- Celestial Chorus Soiree’, an elegant and exclusive soirée masterminded by the esteemed gospel musician, Everton Mlalazi.

The Magic of Hymnal Night

The meticulously planned event was a spectacle to behold. Guests, clad in their finest attire, were welcomed into an ambiance that rivaled a Hollywood production. The credit for this stunning transformation goes to Kevin, a renowned wedding planner. Amidst the soft glow of candles and the fragrance of fresh flowers, the audience settled in for an unforgettable night of gospel music.

The stage was graced by eminent gospel artists such as Janet Manyowa, Rudo Madindi, Canaan Nyathi, and Lebo Sekgobela. The highlight of the evening was undoubtedly the performance by Mlalazi and his talented daughter, Natasha. Their melodious rendition of hymnal songs from the Seventh Adventist Church left the audience spellbound.

A Night of Joy and Celebration

The event was not just a musical extravaganza but also a celebration of life and survival. Mlalazi shared that the inspiration for the event stemmed from life itself, referencing the trials and triumphs during the Covid-19 pandemic and the miraculous recovery of an attendee who was in a coma for 37 days.

The night was further illuminated by a stunning display of fireworks, welcoming 2024 with a literal bang. Various choral groups united as backing vocalists, adding to the richness of the evening’s repertoire. This successful concert served as a testament to Mlalazi’s status as one of Africa’s leading gospel artists and marked a glorious end to the year.

Looking Forward to More

The ‘Hymnal Night – Celestial Chorus Soiree’ left the audience yearning for more. Reflecting on the success of the event, Mlalazi expressed his happiness about his daughter’s venture into music, confident that his legacy is in safe hands. He also revealed plans for releasing recorded performances in 2024 and hinted at a major album collaboration. As the echoes of the celestial chorus fade, fans can look forward to more divine experiences from Mlalazi in the coming year.

Africa Arts & Entertainment Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

