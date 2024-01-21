EverdreaM to Perform Ending Theme for Re:Monster Anime Adaptation

EverdreaM, the distinguished Japanese voice actress rock unit, is poised to bring their melodic prowess to the upcoming anime adaptation of Re:Monster. They are set to perform the ending theme for the much-anticipated series, with the song titled 'Sadame'. The unit, which comprises eminent vocalists Matsuoka Misato and Sekine Hitomi, is recognized for their enchanting work on themes for popular anime series such as Rokudo's Bad Girls and Berserk of Gluttony.

Studio DEEN Spearheads the Animation

The animation for Re:Monster is being expertly crafted by Studio DEEN, a name synonymous with top-tier anime production. At the helm of direction is the seasoned Takayuki Inagaki, whose creative vision is set to bring the series to life. Hiroshi Yamaguchi, a veteran in the field, oversees the series composition, while the intricate character design is being handled by the adept Junichi Takaoka.

Re:Monster: From Web Novel to Anime

Re:Monster, originally a light novel series, was written by the talented Kogitsune Kanekiru and beautifully illustrated by Yamaada. It made its debut on the web novel platform Shosetsuka ni Naro, where it ran from 2011 to 2018. The series was later serialized by AlphaPolis from 2012 to 2017, gaining a significant following. A manga adaptation has been available online since March 2014 through AlphaPolis' manga website, captivating a broad spectrum of readers. The series also gave birth to a sequel light novel, Re:Monster: Ankoku Tairiku-hen, continuing the enthralling narrative.

The Resonant Notes of EverdreaM

The music for the series is being composed by Go Sakabe, whose scores have served as the backbone for many successful anime series. The production of the series is being managed by Genco, a company known for their consistency in delivering high-quality anime. With EverdreaM's 'Sadame' set to conclude each episode, viewers can expect a harmonious blend of visual and auditory storytelling that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression.