Everclear to Headline GlassFest 2024; Free Concerts Announced

Iconic 90s rock band, Everclear, is set to take center stage at the much-anticipated GlassFest 2024 in Corning, N.Y. The band, known for their memorable alternative rock anthems, will perform on the Rock the Park stage at the illustrious Centennial Park on Friday, May 24.

A Stellar Lineup

Beyond Everclear's top-billed performance, the GlassFest stage will also welcome rising country music star, Graham Barham, on the following day. The specifics of the concert schedules have yet to be revealed by the Gaffer District, but the thrilling anticipation among fans continues to build.

A Grand Affair

GlassFest 2024 is slated to be a multi-day extravaganza, sprawling from May 24 to May 26. Beyond the free concerts, the festival will encapsulate downtown Corning, transforming the city into a vibrant celebration of music and culture.

More to Come

While the specifics remain under wraps, festival-goers can expect more detailed information about the festival and its concert lineup as the event date draws nearer. The free-of-charge concerts, coupled with the promise of a memorable lineup, make GlassFest 2024 an event worth marking on the calendar.