Evangelist Greg Laurie Launches Animated Series to Spread Christian Faith

Evangelist Greg Laurie has unveiled a novel faith-based initiative aimed at communicating the message of Christianity to children in an engaging and relatable manner. His latest creation is an animated series titled, The Adventures of Ben Born Again and YellowDog. It is a project that not only combines Laurie's passion for art and storytelling but also embodies his personal journey of faith.

Art and Faith Intersect

A man who experienced a troubled childhood, Laurie found solace in the realms of drawing and art. As he navigated through his tumultuous early years, these artistic pursuits became more than just hobbies; they transformed into mediums through which he could express his burgeoning Christian faith. Over time, his creations evolved and took the shape of the 'Living Water' cartoon strip, a pictorial narration of Laurie's spiritual journey. The cartoon strip resonated deeply with the Jesus Movement, a faith revival trend that swept through North America in the late 1960s and early 70s.

Ben Born Again: A Spiritual Narrator

In his new animated series, Laurie introduces audiences to Ben Born Again, a character that embodies spiritual wisdom and uses humor to narrate stories with profound, multifaceted messages. These narratives are designed to appeal to children on the surface while also engaging adults with their deeper philosophical implications.

Historical Reflections and Future Endeavors

The series debuted on February 1 with its first episode, 'The Bridge is Out'. This episode mirrors Laurie's 'Living Water Tract' – a significant part of the Jesus Movement – and also portrays Pastor Chuck Smith's acceptance of hippies into the Calvary Chapel. This historical event is further depicted in the film 'Jesus Revolution,' where Laurie's character distributes these tracts. The episode is currently available on the Harvest+ app, with future episodes scheduled for release later in the year.

With this series, Laurie aims to share the transformative power of faith in Christ with a wider audience. By weaving spiritual messages into engaging narratives, he hopes to inspire viewers of all ages to explore and understand the essence of Christianity in a more profound manner.