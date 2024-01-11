en English
Arts & Entertainment

Evan Peters Bags Golden Globe for ‘Best Actor’ in Murphy’s Dahmer Series

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:51 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 5:07 am EST
Evan Peters Bags Golden Globe for ‘Best Actor’ in Murphy’s Dahmer Series

Known for his deft hand in dark comedies and horror series, Ryan Murphy has been acclaimed as the “most powerful man” in modern television. His innovative storytelling and dynamic collaborations have set a new standard in the industry, and his partnership with actor Evan Peters is no exception. Their latest undertaking – a chilling retelling of the story of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer – has garnered international attention, with Peters’ deeply unsettling performance earning him a Golden Globe for ‘Best Actor’.

A Long-standing Collaboration

Having first worked together on ‘American Horror Story’, Murphy and Peters share a longstanding professional bond. Peters, who shot to fame with his portrayal of Tate on the popular series, has since become a regular fixture in Murphy’s productions. Their collaboration has produced compelling television, and Peters’ versatility and commitment to his roles have earned him immense respect from Murphy. The renowned television producer has even drawn comparisons between Peters and acting legends like Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Embodying Jeffrey Dahmer

Despite initial hesitation, Peters chose to take on the daunting task of portraying serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. His decision was heavily influenced by his trust in Murphy’s guidance and support. The result is a performance that is as disturbing as it is nuanced, and has been lauded by critics and audiences alike. The series takes viewers on a grim journey into Dahmer’s psyche, with Peters’ chilling performance and the eerie score by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis enhancing the overall haunting experience.

Peters’ stellar portrayal has not only won him a Golden Globe for ‘Best Actor’, but it has also solidified his position as one of the leading actors of his generation. The success of the series is testament to the creative synergy between Murphy and Peters, and their shared commitment to pushing boundaries in storytelling. As television continues to evolve, their partnership is undoubtedly setting the pace, making waves with their unique blend of horror, drama, and dark comedy.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

