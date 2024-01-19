Evan Bartels: A Young Songwriter's Return to His Roots at Zoo Bar, Lincoln

The music scene in Lincoln, Nebraska is set to reverberate with the unique melodies of Evan Bartels once again, as the young songwriter prepares to take the stage at the Zoo Bar at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. A name synonymous with a distinctive blend of influences from the likes of Jason Isbell, Leonard Cohen, and Steve Earle, Bartels has carved a niche for himself in the world of songwriting.

From Nebraska to Nashville

Bartels, a native of Nebraska, began his musical journey at the tender age of 13. By 17, he had turned professional, lending his talents to the local country cover band, Cactus Hill. Despite his relocation to Nashville, Tennessee, Bartels' impact on the Lincoln music scene has been profound. Along with his band, the Stoney Lonesomes, Bartels rose to popularity in the 2010s, leaving a lasting impression on his hometown audience.

A Look at Bartels' Discography

In his new base in Nashville, Bartels has continued to mesmerize listeners with his unique songwriting style. His discography boasts an album titled 'Lonesome' and an EP called 'The Bones: Vol. 1', each offering a fresh perspective on his musical journey. The upcoming performance at the Zoo Bar may treat the audience to some yet-to-be-recorded songs, adding another layer of anticipation to the event.

Ticket Information and More

Tickets for the event are priced at $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the show. The Zoo Bar, located at 136 N 14th St, Lincoln, NE 68508-3801, United States, is gearing up to host this musical event amidst a series of others in the area. The article also throws light on other musical transformations like the former Katy Guillen & The Girls morphing into Womanish Girl, and the impending performance of Rudy Love Jr. at Duffy's Tavern. A mention of some of L. Kent Wolgamott's most memorable stories of 2023 rounds off the piece, with mentions of Bruce Springsteen's 'Nebraska' album and the history of Charles Starkweather.