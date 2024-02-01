Evaluating the Legacy of Rocksteady's Arkham Series: A Comprehensive Ranking

The Arkham series, a celebrated franchise in the realm of video games, has left an indelible mark on the storytelling canvas of the DC Comics universe. Developed by Rocksteady Studios, these games, deeply rooted in the seminal 'Batman: The Animated Series', have evolved a narrative that stands distinct from other interpretations of Batman, such as Christopher Nolan's 'Dark Knight Trilogy'. As the franchise gears up for its expansion with 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' – a game offering a refreshing twist by shifting focus to the antagonists – a retrospective ranking of the Arkham games comes into the picture.

Mobile Missteps

The free-to-play mobile spin-off, 'Arkham Underworld', unfortunately, fell short of expectations, criticized for its monotonous gameplay and heavy dependence on microtransactions. It was delisted just a year post its release. Furthermore, 'Arkham Origins' mobile version, although it simplified action for touch screens, was marred by the same microtransaction plague and was removed from app stores in 2021. However, the 2011 mobile title, 'Arkham City Lockdown', proved to be a relief, offering decent graphics and touchscreen gameplay without strong-arming in-app purchases.

Unique Experiments

'Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate' presented an interesting 2D Metroidvania platformer with some original ideas, and 'Batman: Arkham VR', while more of an immersive tech demo, offered fans a unique perspective into the Batman universe.

Triumphs of the Trilogy

'Arkham Asylum' set the series in motion, garnering universal acclaim with its introduction of Freeflow Combat and a riveting narrative. 'Batman: Arkham Origins', a prequel to the series, provided a deep dive into Batman's early years, exploring his battle against a corrupt GCPD. 'Arkham Knight', the trilogy's end, delivered high-quality combat and storytelling, although its Batmobile mechanics received some flak.

This ranking mirrors the highs and lows of the Arkham series, paying homage to the franchise's remarkable contribution to the Batman saga while simultaneously acknowledging its shortcomings. The legacy of the Arkham series is not just confined to the past; it continues to influence the future of the Batman universe, as seen in the anticipation surrounding 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League'.