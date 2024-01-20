Ethan Phillips Reveals Cut 'Star Trek: Voyager' Breakup Scene

In an unexpected development, Ethan Phillips, known for portraying the character Neelix on 'Star Trek: Voyager,' recently shared that a scene portraying the end of his character's relationship with Kes, played by Jennifer Lein, was filmed but did not make it into the final cut. This revelation, made in an interview with Star Trek Magazine, sheds new light on a storyline that has intrigued fans for years.

A Missed Opportunity for Closure

The scene in question was set in the science lab and featured a poignant dialogue between Neelix and Kes. The interaction was intended to offer closure to their complex relationship, introduced in the pilot episode 'Caretaker.' This relationship, marked by a blend of romance and a somewhat paternal dynamic, has been a subject of speculation and discussion among fans. The scene would have depicted the characters acknowledging their situation and deciding to remain friends, offering a definitive end to a storyline that was instead left somewhat ambiguous.

The Off-Screen Breakup

The breakup between Neelix and Kes took place off-screen in Voyager's third season, with Kes's character being written off at the start of the fourth season. According to Phillips, the decision not to include the breakup scene was a mistake. He expressed his belief that the scene would have offered a clear ending to the relationship, both for the characters and for the audience. However, 'Star Trek: Voyager' did hint at the dissolution of Neelix and Kes's relationship in the series, even without the explicit scene.

Behind the Relationship's End

Phillips further commented on the reasons for the duo's incompatibility, highlighting factors such as the significant age difference between the characters and Neelix's jealousy. He supported the show's decision to end the relationship, citing these reasons, but maintained that not having an official on-screen closure was a missed opportunity. 'Star Trek: Voyager,' which aired from 1995 to 2001, continues to captivate audiences and is available for streaming on Paramount+.