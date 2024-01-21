Ethan Coen Unveils New Project and Hints at Coen Brothers' Reunion

Ethan Coen, one half of the acclaimed Coen brothers, has unravelled the veil on his upcoming project, Drive-Away Dolls, in an exclusive interview with Empire magazine. This new endeavour marks a creative partnership with his wife, Tricia Cooke, a proficient film editor, who has a history of working on numerous Coen brothers' productions.

Coen Brothers: A Reunion in the Making

Beyond this familial collaboration, Ethan Coen has also unveiled that he and his brother, Joel Coen, are in the midst of crafting a fresh project, though the details remain under wraps. The Coen brothers have a track record of penning screenplays they don't always helm, as exemplified by Bridge of Spies, which saw Steven Spielberg in the director's chair and was co-authored by the Coens alongside Matt Charman.

A Legacy of Collaborations and Individual Pursuits

Though each brother has embarked on singular pursuits in the past, such as Ethan's forays into the realms of playwriting and prose, they haven't shut the door to potential future collaborations. The announcement of their joint writing project sparks curiosity and anticipation among fans and critics alike.

Drive-Away Dolls: A New Chapter

Drive-Away Dolls, starring notable actors like Colman Domingo and Pedro Pascal, is set for release on February 24, following a delay brought about by the SAG strike last year. With the Oscars around the corner and Colman Domingo possibly in contention for an award, the film's anticipation is predicted to escalate.