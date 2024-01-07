‘Eternals’ TV Series Ditched for Movie, ‘Barbie’ Movie Cast Revealed

In a surprising turn of events, a previously planned ‘Eternals’ TV series, dubbed as ‘so f—ing weird’ and the ‘good version’ by its showrunner, ended up on the cutting room floor, with the movie taking its place. Meanwhile, the full cast list for the highly anticipated ‘Barbie’ movie has been unveiled, featuring an ensemble of prominent actors each portraying unique variations of the beloved dolls, Barbie and Ken.

‘Eternals’ TV Series Scrapped

The ‘Eternals’ TV series, which was in the planning stages, was described as ‘so f—ing weird’ and the ‘good version’ by its showrunner. However, this avant-garde interpretation of the comic was ultimately scrapped, and the movie version took precedence.

‘Barbie’ Movie Cast Revealed

In contrast to the ‘Eternals’ series, the ‘Barbie’ movie is forging ahead with a star-studded cast that includes Greta Gerwig, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Margot Robbie, and Dua Lipa, among others. Each actor will interpret a unique variation of Barbie, such as a president and mermaid, while Ken dolls are uniformly portrayed.

Notably, Helen Mirren will lend her voice as the narrator, with Will Ferrell stepping into the shoes of a Mattel CEO, and Michael Cera embodying Allan. As for the plot, it remains shrouded in mystery. However, it’s hinted that Robbie and Gosling’s characters will find themselves navigating the real world.

Unexpected Viral Buzz

Photos from the set of the ‘Barbie’ movie have created quite a stir on social media. Margot Robbie, who headlines the movie, has confessed to the embarrassment she felt when these photos went viral. Although the cast expected some level of attention during exterior shoots, the extent of the viral buzz took them by surprise.

The ‘Barbie’ movie, produced by Warner Bros., is slated for release on July 21. It has already received high praise from none other than Meryl Streep at the 2024 Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards. Streep not only showed love for the ‘Barbie’ movie but also lauded Billie Eilish and Finneas for their contributions to the movie’s soundtrack.