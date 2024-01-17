In the vibrant heart of Tallinn, Estonia, the sounds of a traditional horsehair harp, the Hiiu kannel, resonated through the air as the folk music quartet, 6hunesseq, took the stage at the Tallinn Music Week festival. Nestled in the trendy Telliskivi district, an engaged audience was transported back to Estonia's ancient past, through the power of music.

Reviving Estonia's Musical Roots

The quartet, composed of Marion Selgall, Greta Liisa Grünberg, Maria Mnd, and Kaisa Kuslapuu, is part of a musical resurgence in Estonia. They specialize in the traditional Baltic-Finnish styles known as runo, performing old folk hymns accompanied by a keyboard and the Hiiu kannel or Tagelharpa. This revival movement aims to preserve and celebrate Estonia's ancient heritage. 6hunesseq's name, which translates to 'humidity' in Võro, a South Estonian language, is a tribute to their cultural roots.

Regilaul: A Tradition Kept Alive

Their music features the Estonian tradition of regilaul. These are hymns composed of eight-syllable verses in a runo style, a tradition that potentially dates back 2,000 years. The members of 6hunesseq are among the young musicians in Estonia drawing inspiration from traditional music in the country's national folk music library, blending ancient tunes with modern themes of empowerment and confidence.

Folk Music as a Symbol of Independence

The revival of this musical genre began in the late-1980s, prior to Estonia's independence from the Soviet Union. Today, it's more than a resurgence; it's an affirmation of an independent Estonian identity, particularly significant after five decades of Soviet occupation. Not only does it provide a sense of community and connection, but it's also become a symbol of rebellion and national identity. Educational institutions like the University of Tartu Viljandi Culture Academy are helping to keep this tradition alive, educating a new generation on musical heritage.

Through their music, the women of 6hunesseq are creating a sense of connection and contemplation for their audience, paying homage to their cultural past. Their efforts, along with events like the Viljandi Folk Music Festival, continue to keep Estonia's folk traditions vibrant, alive, and relevant in the present day.