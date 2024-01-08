Estonian Performer Julia Masli’s Unique Clown Show Captivates Edinburgh Fringe

Julia Masli, the Estonian performer behind the unconventional clown show ‘ha ha ha ha ha ha ha,’ took the Edinburgh fringe festival by storm, shattering traditional comedy norms. The show’s unique blend of humor, audience involvement, and deeply personal narratives, won it widespread recognition, including the coveted Comedians’ Choice awards. However, Masli insists that the performance is not a comedy, but a serious exploration of human struggles.

Julia Masli: The Tragedian Behind the Laughter

Despite the show’s comedic recognition, Masli identifies herself as a tragedian. Her aim is not to induce laughter, but to spark a more profound emotional response in her audience. Trained at the prestigious ‘Ecole Philippe Gaulier in Paris, specialising in tragedy, Masli’s theatrical background is a stark contrast to the show’s comedic facade. This unexpected blend of comedy and tragedy has been a key factor in the show’s success.

Audience Participation: The Heart of the Show

Dressed as a clown, with a Victorian frock and a mannequin’s leg for an arm, Masli addresses audience members’ problems in a unique, often wordless way. The show thrives on audience participation, creating a communal healing ceremony as much as a comedy performance. The audience’s willingness to engage with the strange and unusual format has helped propel the show to its critical acclaim.

From The Fringe Festival to Television

Following the overwhelming success at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, Masli is exploring the potential of bringing ‘ha ha ha ha ha ha ha’ to television. She is also reworking the show for a run in London and a brief tour. Despite her success in the comedic sphere, Masli remains committed to expanding her performance repertoire, refusing to limit herself to clowning. Her quest to continue learning about performance as a whole demonstrates her dedication to her craft and the evolution of ‘ha ha ha ha ha ha ha’.