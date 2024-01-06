Estonia Concert Hall Rings in the New Year with a Parisian Musical Feast

The Estonia Concert Hall, renowned for its tradition of ringing in the New Year with music, ushered in 2024 with a concert steeped in the spirit of Paris. This unique musical event featured celebrated conductor Kaspar Mänd and highly acclaimed soprano Mirjam Mesak. The concert was further graced by the presence of theremin soloist Carolina Eyck, whose performance added a unique touch to the evening.

French Inspiration Echoes in Music

The program for the evening was a carefully curated selection of classical pieces by eminent composers such as Claude Debussy, Hector Berlioz, Henri Duparc, Charles Gounod, Maurice Ravel, and Régis Campo. Each piece resonated with the essence of the French capital, transporting the audience on a sonic journey through the streets of Paris.

Theremin: The Highlight of the Evening

A standout moment was Carolina Eyck’s performance on the theremin, an electronic musical instrument that is played without physical contact. The ethereal sounds of the theremin added a unique dimension to the concert, captivating the audience and eloquently expressing the harmony between tradition and innovation that characterizes Paris.

A Blend of New and Traditional Music

The concert also featured George Gershwin’s ‘An American in Paris’ and Jacques Ibert’s ‘Restaurant au Bois de Boulogne’ from the symphonic suite ‘Paris’. This blend of new and traditional music mirrored the atmosphere of Paris, a city that celebrates its rich history while embracing the new. It was a fitting tribute to the spirit of the French capital, a celebration of the old and the new that resonated deeply with the audience.

The full performance of this enchanting concert was made available for replay on ERR’s Jupiter service, allowing music lovers worldwide to experience the magic of Paris as seen through the lens of music.