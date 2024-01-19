Estate of Notorious B.I.G. Settles Right of Publicity Dispute with Photographer's Widow

After a long-standing legal feud, the Estate of the Notorious B.I.G., entrusted with the rights associated with late rapper Christopher Wallace, popularly known as Biggie Smalls or the Notorious B.I.G., has reached a settlement in a trademark and right of publicity dispute with the widow of late hip-hop photographer Chi Modu. The legal dispute, which commenced in 2019 and was gearing up for trial this month, revolved around the unauthorized utilization of photographs of Wallace, taken by Modu in 1996, across various merchandise.

Chi Modu, renowned for capturing iconic images of hip-hop artists, argued that he did not require the estate's permission to use the photographs since he was the original photographer. However, the estate held a different viewpoint. Their claim was based on the premise that the use of such images without permission infringed upon the estate's right to publicity in Wallace's image.

In May 2022, the court tilted the balance in favour of the estate. It granted a preliminary injunction that barred Modu's widow from selling merchandise featuring the 1996 images of Wallace. The court's ruling gave credence to the estate's argument, asserting that the unauthorized use of such images did indeed infringe on the estate's publicity right in Wallace's image.

The estate and Modu's widow have now settled the dispute, marking an end to the legal tussle that could have escalated into a full-blown trial. While the terms of the settlement remain confidential, it can be surmised that both parties have found mutually agreeable terms. The legal team from Nixon Peabody LLP, comprising Staci Jennifer Trager, Aaron Brian, and Mark Zhai, represented the estate in this dispute.

Chi Modu will continue to be remembered for his iconic images of hip-hop artists, including the famous 1996 photograph of Biggie Smalls standing in front of the World Trade Center. As for the estate of the Notorious B.I.G., they have successfully managed to safeguard the late rapper's image rights, ensuring that his legacy continues to be respected and rightfully honoured.