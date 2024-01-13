en English
Arts & Entertainment

Essex Winter Series Announces 47th Season with Diverse Lineup of Concerts

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:14 am EST
Essex Winter Series Announces 47th Season with Diverse Lineup of Concerts

The curtain is set to rise on the 47th season of the Essex Winter Series (EWS), a revered cultural event that has, over the years, become a cornerstone of the local artistic landscape. Poised to enthrall audiences with an eclectic mix of performances, the EWS stands as a monument to the transformative power of music and its capacity to unite communities.

Opening the Season with Brahms and Mozart

The season opener, slated for January 28, is a celebration of classical mastery with pianists Mihae Lee and Randall Hodgkinson at the helm. Performing at Valley Regional High School, the duo will deliver selections by Mozart, Brahms, and Gershwin, breathing life into these timeless compositions. Adding to the allure, a cadre of distinguished singers will join them for Brahms’ Liebeslieder Waltzes, Op. 52, promising a multi-dimensional sonic experience.

Jazz Resonates with Vince Giordano and The Nighthawks

February 18 marks the annual Stu Ingersoll Jazz Concert, a highlight of the EWS. This year, Grammy Award-winning artist Vince Giordano and his orchestra, The Nighthawks, will grace the stage. Fresh off their contribution to the soundtrack of Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, the ensemble is set to transport audiences into the golden age of jazz at Valley Regional High School.

Bixby Kennedy and Mika Sasaki: A Harmonious Pairing

On March 10, the spotlight turns to Congregation Beth Shalom in Chester, CT, where clarinetist Bixby Kennedy and pianist Mika Sasaki will present a program that shines a light on music from the first half of the 20th century. This duo’s harmonious synergy promises an immersive exploration of this pivotal era in music history.

The Essex Octet: A Finale of Prominent Musicians

The season concludes on April 7 with The Essex Octet, a congregation of distinguished musicians, including David Shifrin and Ani Kavafian. Performing at Valley Regional High School, they will deliver renditions of Mozart’s ‘Eine Kleine Nachtmusik’ and Schubert’s Octet in F Major, D. 803. The concert is set to be a grand finale, capping off a season of diverse and captivating performances.

The EWS continues to adhere to its principles of accessibility and community outreach, offering a general admission policy for all concerts. Tickets are available for purchase, and the series is supported by generous sponsors and grant funding. As the 47th season of the Essex Winter Series looms on the horizon, the anticipation of shared melodies and harmonies offers a beacon of unity and joy in an ever-changing world.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

