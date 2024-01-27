ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Sparks Humorous Debate with Pokemon Choice, HuffPost Calls for Support

Iconic ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith, known for his sports commentary and the host of 'The Stephen A. Smith Show,' has recently taken the internet by storm for his humorous interaction with a fan's question about Pokemon. The question presented him with three starter Pokemon options: Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle, the classic choices from the popular games Pokemon Red and Blue.

Smith's Humorous Mispronunciation and 'Forehead' Affinity

Smith, not a fervent Pokemon fan, amused his audience with his attempt at pronouncing the Pokemon names. He humorously mispronounced these as 'Bulba-zar,' 'Bulba-sour,' and 'Sha-mander.' Despite his lack of knowledge, Smith chose Charmander, a fire-type Pokemon known for its flame tail. The reason? He jokingly mentioned that it reminded him of himself, particularly because of its forehead.

Smith's Engagement with His Audience

Smith didn't stop with just choosing his starter Pokemon. He took his engagement a notch higher, sharing an edited image of his face on the body of Ash Ketchum, the main character from the Pokemon series. Smith posted this image on social media, asking his followers if he had made the right choice in picking Charmander as his starter Pokemon.

