Ernesto Santalla: From Architecture to Fashion at 63, a Journey Showcased on Tamron Hall's Show

Ernesto Santalla, at the age of 63, is not your typical fashion designer. An architect by profession, Santalla made his debut in the fashion world on Tamron Hall's show, a platform known for introducing rising talents in the industry. The 'Up & Coming Designer' series, a part of Hall's show, has been instrumental in providing visibility to emerging designers, and Santalla's appearance was a testament to his perseverance and talent.

Breaking Stereotypes

Ernesto Santalla's entry into the fashion industry shatters long-held perceptions about age and career transitions. At 63, when most are contemplating retirement, Santalla is just getting started. His journey, showcased on Tamron Hall's show, is an inspiration for many who aspire to pursue their passion despite their age or professional background.

The 'Tam Fam'

Throughout the week, members of Hall's 'Tam Fam' are introduced to various emerging fashion designers. This initiative, driven by Hall's belief in celebrating success at any age, is a true reflection of her desire to honor individuals who painstakingly work on their passions alongside their day jobs. It's not just about the glitz and glamour of fashion, but also about the dedication, hard work, and resilience of these individuals.

A Love Letter to Fashion

For Hall, the series is more than just a showcase of talent. She describes it as a 'love letter to fashion,' a tribute to the women who crafted her clothes during her youth. Coming from a modest background, where her parents could not afford to shop at department stores, Hall's clothes were often made by women from her church or her aunt. This series stands as her way of paying homage to those women, and all such unsung heroes who have made significant contributions to the fashion industry.