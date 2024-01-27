Erin Moriarty Refutes Megyn Kelly's Plastic Surgery Claims

Hollywood actress, Erin Moriarty, celebrated for her role in the series 'The Boys', has vehemently denied accusations of undergoing extensive plastic surgery. These allegations were leveled by former Fox News anchor, Megyn Kelly, during her podcast, 'The Megyn Kelly Show', aired on January 17.

Kelly's Controversial Remarks

During a conversation with her guest, Michael Knowles, Kelly broached the topic of plastic surgery, labeling it as a 'social illness'. She singled out Moriarty, criticizing her appearance and insinuating an 'addiction' to cosmetic alterations. Kelly's conjectures were based on an image comparison, which she believed revealed drastic changes in Moriarty's appearance.

Moriarty's Rebuttal

Moriarty countered Kelly's allegations via an Instagram post, dismissing them as 'disgustingly false' and 'ironically misogynistic'. She elucidated that the photograph Kelly referred to as being 'a year old' was, in fact, clicked almost a decade ago, prior to her reaching legal drinking age.

The Impact of False Accusations

Moriarty highlighted the psychological toll the episode took on her, citing stress-induced weight loss and apprehension of verbal abuse. She categorically termed the incident as harassment and a propagation of 'false news'. Moriarty's rebuttal underscores the potential damage done by unfounded allegations, especially when amplified by influential public platforms.