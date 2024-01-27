Erin Moriarty Refutes Allegations of Cosmetic Surgery Amidst Online Harassment

Erin Moriarty, globally recognized for her role as Luz Estrella in The Boys, recently faced a digital storm of criticism following allegations of cosmetic procedures. The speculation initiated when Moriarty shared a picture on her Instagram, which led to comments about apparent changes in her facial features, like her nose and lips. This conjecture soon morphed into a wave of negative feedback, with some social media users drawing comparisons between her current visage and her appearance in the series' earlier seasons. A user even pondered the necessity for Moriarty to alter her already appealing looks.

Television Host Fuels the Fire

Adding fuel to the fire, television host Megyn Kelly discussed Moriarty's supposed plastic surgery on The Megyn Kelly Show. She used a picture that she claimed was recent, thereby escalating the controversy. Moriarty, not one to sit silent, took to Instagram to respond to the accusations. She expressed her dismay and clarified that the 'before' photo used by Kelly was nearly a decade old and captured before she was even of legal drinking age. Furthermore, Moriarty explained that the 'after' photo showed her with significant makeup contouring, not the result of any surgical procedure.

Labeling Comments as 'Harassment' and 'Fake News'

She labeled the comments as 'harassment' and 'fake news', expressing her heartbreak over the situation. Moriarty further criticized Kelly and Fox News, drawing an ironic parallel between the news outlet and Vought, The Boys' fictional corporation known for its manipulation and deceit. The actress stated that she only keeps her Instagram active to share her statement and has otherwise disengaged due to the hurtful reactions.

Support from Co-stars

Moriarty's co-stars, Jack Quaid and Chace Crawford, extended their support amidst this controversy. With this, Moriarty's saga elucidates the harsh reality of online harassment and the quick judgment often passed based on misleading or false information. Her decision to leave social media underlines the severity of the issue, raising questions about the responsibility of public figures in spreading unverified news.