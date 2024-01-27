Erin Moriarty Claps Back at Megyn Kelly, Vince McMahon Resigns amid Scandal, Alyssa Milano Faces Backlash

Actress Erin Moriarty, famed for her role as Starlight in the hit series 'The Boys', has publicly rebuked Megyn Kelly for addressing plastic surgery as a 'social illness' and using Moriarty's images as an exemplifier without her permission. Moriarty took to social media to clarify that she has not undergone any plastic surgery procedures and the images referred to were more than a decade old, taken post a makeup contouring session. She expressed her disappointment over the irresponsible dissemination of falsified information, leading to a surge of unwarranted speculations about her appearance.

Megyn Kelly's Misstep

Moriarty's response comes in the wake of Kelly's recent podcast where the former FOX News anchor discussed the 'plastic surgery epidemic' in Hollywood, using Moriarty's images as a case study. The actress asserted that Kelly's claims were not only baseless but also damaging as they perpetuated unhealthy beauty standards and body shaming. Despite Moriarty's clarification, Kelly has yet to issue a public apology or retraction of her comments.

Vince McMahon's Downfall

In another major development in the entertainment industry, Vince McMahon, the once-untouchable titan of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), has stepped down from his executive position at WWE and parent company TKO Group Holdings. This shocking resignation comes in the wake of grave allegations of sex trafficking, sexual abuse, and rape. McMahon categorically denied these charges, referring to them as 'made-up instances that never occurred'. However, he decided to step down 'out of respect for the WWE Universe.'

Backlash Against Alyssa Milano

Meanwhile, actress Alyssa Milano is facing public ire for setting up a GoFundMe page for her son's baseball team trip to Cooperstown. Critics misconstrued her intentions, accusing her of soliciting funds solely for her son. However, Milano clarified that the initiative was meant to support the entire team, not just her child.

Other Highlights

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Pat Benatar continues to captivate audiences with her timeless music, recently gracing the stage of Austin City Limits. On a more controversial note, a city councilman's misguided attempt to use immigrants as props sparked outrage, while the drama surrounding the Stanley Cup continues to unfold. In the world of food, debates over alternative methods for making grilled cheese sandwiches are heating up. On a lighter note, an innovative approach to confronting a cheating spouse has been making the rounds on social media, adding a dash of humor to the daily news grind.