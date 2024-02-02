Erin McNaught Declares Love for New Boyfriend Stace Cadet on His Birthday

Australian model Erin McNaught publicly declared her love for her new boyfriend, music producer Stace Cadet, in a series of intimate Instagram posts celebrating his birthday. This comes after her split from British rapper Example, with whom she shares two sons. Both McNaught and Example have moved on in their love lives, but continue to co-parent their children together.

McNaught's New Love

41-year-old McNaught has found love again with Adelaide-based producer Stace Cadet, whose real name is Stasi Kotaras. The pair have been dating since McNaught's separation from Example in October 2022. The model has been open about her affection for Kotaras, sharing their intimate moments on her social media platforms.

Example's New Chapter

Example, whose real name is Elliot Gleave, has also moved forward. He is currently in a relationship with art advisor Daisy Cox, who has relocated to Australia to be with him. Despite the end of their marriage, Example and McNaught have upheld a cooperative co-parenting relationship for their sons, Evander and Ennio.

Co-parenting After Separation

Example and McNaught were married from 2013 to 2022. When announcing their separation, they expressed that their 11-year relationship had come to a 'natural end.' The former couple has asked for privacy during this time and disabled comments on their separation announcement to safeguard their family. They have spent holidays together with their children and have received support from friends and family who commend their effective co-parenting.