Arts & Entertainment

Erika de Casier Announces Third Studio Album ‘Still’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:18 am EST
Erika de Casier Announces Third Studio Album ‘Still’

Danish singer-songwriter Erika de Casier has announced the release of her third studio album, ‘Still’, on February 21st, 2024. The album, set to be released via the record label 4AD, follows her debut album ‘Essentials’ from 2019 and the 2021 release ‘Sensational.’

Collaborations and Contributions

‘Still’ boasts a variety of guest artists, including Shygirl, Blood Orange, and Florida hip-hop duo They Hate Change. The album is a testament to collaborative effort, featuring the work of several producers. Among them are previous collaborator N, Jonathan Jull Ludvigsen, Carl Emil Johansen, Niels Kirk, Christian Rhode Lindinger, Nick León, Kirsten Nyhus Janssen, and Tobias Sachse, all contributing to the unique fusion of sounds that define the album. The creative contributions from de Casier herself are also a significant part of the album’s production.

Exploration of Love and Heartbreak

The music on ‘Still’ delves into familiar themes of love and heartbreak. It presents a sonic fusion of R&B and electronica, a genre mix the songwriter is known for. The album showcases a blend of electronic sounds and live instrumentals, which lends a unique flavor to de Casier’s narrative of emotional exploration.

Preview and Anticipation

One of the tracks from the album, ‘Lucky,’ has already been released for listeners to preview. Described as a dreamy piano ballad with breakbeats, the track is accompanied by a video that pays homage to early YouTube clips. The complete tracklist of ‘Still’ includes 14 songs, with evocative titles like ‘Right This Way,’ ‘Home Alone,’ ‘The Princess,’ ‘Test It,’ ‘ooh,’ ‘Believe It,’ ‘Anxious,’ ‘Ex-Girlfriend,’ ‘Toxic,’ ‘My Day Off,’ ‘Twice,’ and ‘Someone.’ The anticipation for the album’s release is palpable among fans of the artist and the genre.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

